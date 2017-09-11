Witnesses Heard Screaming Nights Ago: Woman Found Shot, Stabbed To Death

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman has been found shot and stabbed to death and a man believed to be her stalker is now in custody.
Police say the victim, in her 40’s, was discovered at her home Monday on Sorrento Avenue in the Outer Drive and Meyers area of Detroit’s west side.
Authorities brought in a 49-year-old man who witnesses say may have been stalking the woman.
Witnesses told police the woman was in fear of the man, and that they heard screaming from the home on Saturday night.
The man has not been formally identified as a suspect, and it’s not clear what role he may have had in the woman’s death.
