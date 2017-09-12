87-Year-Old Woman, Struck By Car In Parking Lot In August, Has Died

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – An 87-year-old woman, hospitalized after being hit by a car, has died according to police.

On Aug. 23, the St. Clair Shores woman, whose identity has not been released, was struck by a car driven by an 80-year-old man in a parking lot near Little Mack and Ten Mile.

The victim was walking outside a Henry Ford Home Health facility when she was hit by the car.

Investigators are awaiting the return of toxicology reports on the driver of the car, who is also from St. Clair Shores.

The driver remains free as the investigation continues — police have not released his identity.

