After MNF Blunder, Sergio Dipp Becomes Everyone Favorite Reporter [VIDEO]

The first weekend of the NFL season introduced us to the likes of Kareem Hunt, Kenny Golladay and Tarik Cohen.
But Sergio Dipp is the name we’ll all remember.
The 29-year-old ESPN Deportes reporter went viral when he delivered a sideline report during the Broncos-Chargers game on Monday Night Football that can best be described as…amazing.
Dipp’s awkward delivery — topped off by that punchline: “He’s having the time of his life!!” — instantly endeared him to fans. They clamored for more reports from Dipp, but ESPN never put him back on camera.
Dipp at first seemed to appreciate the attention, taking the criticism in stride on Twitter.
But on Tuesday morning he struck a more solemn tone. In a video he appeared to film in his hotel room in Denver, Dipp said he merely wanted to call attention to two minority head coaches — the Broncos’ Vance Joseph and the Chargers’ Anthony Lynn — on a day of historical significance.
“All I wanted to do was show some respect, making my debut as a minority on American national TV, the biggest stage out there on the most heartfelt day in this great country made up of immigrants. And on some peoples’ perspective, it all went wrong,” Dipp said.