After MNF Blunder, Sergio Dipp Becomes Everyone Favorite Reporter [VIDEO]

The first weekend of the NFL season introduced us to the likes of Kareem Hunt, Kenny Golladay and Tarik Cohen.

But Sergio Dipp is the name we’ll all remember.

The 29-year-old ESPN Deportes reporter went viral when he delivered a sideline report during the Broncos-Chargers game on Monday Night Football that can best be described as…amazing.

30 seconds of the most nervous sideline reporter you'll ever see in a national broadcast. #SergioDipp pic.twitter.com/PKImfCLCky — Daniel Vaughn (@BBQsnob) September 12, 2017

Dipp’s awkward delivery — topped off by that punchline: “He’s having the time of his life!!” — instantly endeared him to fans. They clamored for more reports from Dipp, but ESPN never put him back on camera.

When it’s been like 2 hours and Sergio Dipp hasn’t been on your TV pic.twitter.com/vZ3gsXL05Z — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 12, 2017

If ESPN doesn't use Sergio Dipp in the second half they're missing out on a huge opportunity. Everyone loves a good comeback story. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 12, 2017

ESPN is crazy like a fox.

I will not turn off this game until I see another Sergio Dipp sideline report.#MNF — Trout Manrammer (@TroutManrammer) September 12, 2017

Sergio Dipp walking into ESPN tomorrow pic.twitter.com/s8mY4mPkoL — Don Juanson (@donjuanson34) September 12, 2017

Dipp at first seemed to appreciate the attention, taking the criticism in stride on Twitter.

✌😉 — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

But on Tuesday morning he struck a more solemn tone. In a video he appeared to film in his hotel room in Denver, Dipp said he merely wanted to call attention to two minority head coaches — the Broncos’ Vance Joseph and the Chargers’ Anthony Lynn — on a day of historical significance.

Thank you… And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

“All I wanted to do was show some respect, making my debut as a minority on American national TV, the biggest stage out there on the most heartfelt day in this great country made up of immigrants. And on some peoples’ perspective, it all went wrong,” Dipp said.