After MNF Blunder, Sergio Dipp Becomes Everyone Favorite Reporter [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, Sergio Dipp, Will Burchfield
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 11: Sergio Dipp talks into a microphone during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The first weekend of the NFL season introduced us to the likes of Kareem Hunt, Kenny Golladay and Tarik Cohen.

But Sergio Dipp is the name we’ll all remember.

The 29-year-old ESPN Deportes reporter went viral when he delivered a sideline report during the Broncos-Chargers game on Monday Night Football that can best be described as…amazing.

Dipp’s awkward delivery — topped off by that punchline: “He’s having the time of his life!!” — instantly endeared him to fans. They clamored for more reports from Dipp, but ESPN never put him back on camera.

Dipp at first seemed to appreciate the attention, taking the criticism in stride on Twitter.

But on Tuesday morning he struck a more solemn tone. In a video he appeared to film in his hotel room in Denver, Dipp said he merely wanted to call attention to two minority head coaches — the Broncos’ Vance Joseph and the Chargers’ Anthony Lynn — on a day of historical significance.

“All I wanted to do was show some respect, making my debut as a minority on American national TV, the biggest stage out there on the most heartfelt day in this great country made up of immigrants. And on some peoples’ perspective, it all went wrong,” Dipp said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch