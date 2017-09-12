AP Source: Cardinals Re-Signing Chris Johnson

Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, Chris Johnson
GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Chris Johnson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals runs past defensive end Will Clarke #93 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL game at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 22, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

By BOB BAUM, AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Arizona Cardinals are re-signing veteran running back Chris Johnson in the wake of the serious injury to star David Johnson.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Cardinals had not officially announced the Chris Johnson signing.

The Cardinals released Chris Johnson in their final roster cuts this year.

ESPN reported Tuesday that David Johnson would undergo surgery on his dislocated left wrist and would be sidelined two to three months.

That would mean the second opinion sought by Johnson confirms the initial diagnosis by the Cardinals. Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that David Johnson’s injury was the same as that of Arizona rookie T.J. Logan. The timetable for Logan’s return was eight to 12 weeks.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch