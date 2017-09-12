State Police: 24-Year-Old Belleville Man Killed In Head-On Crash

AUGUSTA TWP. (WWJ) – A 24-year-old Belleville man has been killed in a two truck, head-on crash in Washtenaw County.

Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post responded to the scene at around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, along Willis Road near Hitchingham Road in Augusta Township, which is south of Ypsilanti.

Police say a 20-year-old man was headed eastbound on Willis in a 2003 Ford F-250 when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a westbound 2002 Ford F-250 driven by Derek Zywicki.

Zywicki was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the other driver, whose name has not been released, refused medical treatment at the scene and was released pending further investigation. It’s unclear if he was hurt in the crash.

No charges have been filed as an investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call MSP at 810-227-1051.

