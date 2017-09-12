Babies Born On Back-To-Back Days Outside Same Burger King

DENVILLE, N.J. (AP) – Two women have delivered healthy babies on back-to-back days in the parking lot of the same Burger King restaurant in New Jersey.

Denville police say they were called to the restaurant Friday night for a woman going into labor. They say the parents were on the way to the hospital but got stuck in traffic and had to pull over.

Officers and emergency responders then helped the woman deliver a healthy son.

The same patrol officers went back to the restaurant the next night for a report of another woman going into labor. Authorities say the couple was heading to the hospital when the woman started going through severe contractions.

Officers helped deliver another baby boy in the couple’s vehicle.

