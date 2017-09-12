Casting Call: Erebus Haunted House Hiring Metro Detroit’s Scariest People

PONTIAC (WWJ) – This job is scary. But if you’re good at scaring the daylights out of others, you could be making bank.
The Erebus Haunted Attraction in downtown Pontiac is holding a casting call this weekend to hire 250 “scare labor workers” who will wear costumes and pop out to frighten people during its 18th Halloween season.
Erebus says all you need for the audition is pretend you’re a monster and show them what you got.
The casting call is being held 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac.
To audition and apply, you must:
• Be at least 18 years old to apply and have two valid forms of ID
• Have reliable transportation
• Be willing and able to stand for long periods of time (note: some jobs require more strength than others)
• Costumes and make-up not required, but encouraged
Erebus is located on S. Perry Street in Pontiac. The four-story haunted house held a Guinness World Record for largest walk-through haunted house from 2005-2009.
For more information, visit hauntedpontiac.com or call 248-332-7884.