Hammer-Wielding Man Does Damage Inside Detroit Mosque [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips from the public to identify a man who vandalized a mosque on the city’s northeast side.

The suspect was caught on security video with a hammer in hand when he broke into a Muslim place of worship located in the 12200 block of Conant.

Police said the suspect did extensive damage to the interior of the building, at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, can help police to find him or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140.

