Detroit Pistons Sign Guard Dwight Buycks To A Two-Way Contract

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed guard Dwight Buycks to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Buycks, 6-3, 190, averaged 25-plus points in each of the last two seasons with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association. In 20 career NBA games with the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers, Buycks has averaged 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

A native of Milwaukee, WI, Buycks played collegiately at Marquette University his junior and senior seasons and averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 68 games.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. Two-Way players for the Pistons will provide services primarily for the Grand Rapids Drive, the team’s G League affiliate, but can spend up to 45 days with the Pistons, not including any time prior to the start of the Drive’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.

For in-depth analysis by website editor Keith Langlois and special inside-access videos, visit http://www.pistons.com, the official source for news and features on the Detroit Pistons.