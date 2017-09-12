Detroit Tigers Announce 2018 Schedule

DETROIT – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers today released their 2018 schedule, featuring 81 home games at Comerica Park, located in the heart of The District Detroit. The Tigers will face their American League Central Division rivals, as well as Interleague home contests against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. The 2018 season will mark the Tigers 118th season in Detroit and their 19th season at Comerica Park. The March 29 game vs. the Pirates will mark the earliest home opener by date in Comerica Park history.

For just the fourth time in the last 10 years, the Tigers will open the season at home as they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game Interleague series from March 29-April 1. It will mark the second time in the last three years that Detroit has opened the season with a National League opponent after beginning the 2016 season at Miami. Following the three-game series vs. the Pirates, the six-game, season-opening homestand continues with three games vs. AL Central rival Kansas City from April 2-4.

The Tigers will face National League Central opponents in Interleague play next season. Along with the season-opening three games vs. Pittsburgh, the Tigers have home Interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds (July 31-August 1), the Chicago Cubs (August 21-22) and the St. Louis Cardinals (September 7-9). Detroit will play road Interleague series against the Pirates (April 24-26), the Reds (June 19-20), the Cubs (July 3-4) and will close the regular season at the Milwaukee Brewers (September 28-30).

The 2018 schedule will feature several exciting promotions and theme nights, including the annual Pink out the Park (May 13 vs. SEA), Negro Leagues Weekend (June 8-10 vs. CLE), ¡Fiesta Tigres! (August 11 vs. MIN) and the 1968 World Series Championship 50th Anniversary Weekend (September 7-9 vs. STL). A complete promotional lineup will be announced at a later date.

The Tigers will celebrate a pair of summer holidays with their fans at Comerica Park. Detroit wraps up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, while the Tigers will open a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28.

*All game dates and times are subject to change.

March/April 2018

March 29 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.

March 31 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.

April 1 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.

April 2 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 3 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 4 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 5 @ CWS

April 7 @ CWS

April 8 @ CWS

April 9 @ CLE

April 10 @ CLE

April 11 @ CLE

April 12 @ CLE

April 13 vs. NYY @ 7:10 p.m.

April 14 vs. NYY @ 1:10 p.m.

April 15 vs. NYY @ 1:10 p.m.

April 17 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.

April 18 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.

April 19 vs. BAL @ 1:10 p.m.

April 20 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

April 21 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 22 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 24 @ PIT

April 25 @ PIT

April 26 @ PIT

April 27 @ BAL

April 28 @ BAL

April 29 @ BAL

April 30 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.

May 2018

May 1 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.

May 2 vs. TB @ 1:10 p.m.

May 3 @ KC

May 4 @ KC

May 5 @ KC

May 6 @ KC

May 7 @ TEX

May 8 @ TEX

May 9 @ TEX

May 11 vs. SEA @ 7:10 p.m.

May 12 vs. SEA @ 4:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. SEA @ 1:10 p.m.

May 14 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

May 15 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

May 16 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

May 17 @ SEA

May 18 @ SEA

May 19 @ SEA

May 20 @ SEA

May 21 @ MIN

May 22 @ MIN

May 23 @ MIN

May 25 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

May 26 vs. CWS @ 4:10 p.m.

May 27 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

May 28 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.

May 29 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.

May 30 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.

May 31 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.

June 2018

June 1 vs. TOR @ 7:10 p.m.

June 2 vs. TOR @ 4:10 p.m.

June 3 vs. TOR @ 1:10 p.m.

June 5 @ BOS

June 6 @ BOS

June 7 @ BOS

June 8 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

June 9 vs. CLE @ 4:10 p.m.

June 10 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

June 12 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

June 14 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

June 15 @ CWS

June 16 @ CWS

June 17 @ CWS

June 19 @ CIN

June 20 @ CIN

June 22 @ CLE

June 23 @ CLE

June 24 @ CLE

June 25 vs. OAK @ 3:10 p.m.

June 26 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.

June 27 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.

June 28 vs. OAK @ 1:10 p.m.

June 29 @ TOR

June 30 @ TOR

July 2018

July 1 @ TOR

July 2 @ TOR

July 3 @ CHC

July 4 @ CHC

July 5 vs. TEX @ 7:10 p.m.

July 6 vs. TEX @ 7:10 p.m.

July 7 vs. TEX @ 4:10 p.m.

July 8 vs. TEX @ 1:10 p.m.

July 9 @ TB

July 10 @ TB

July 11 @ TB

July 13 @ HOU

July 14 @ HOU

July 15 @ HOU

July 20 vs. BOS @ 7:10 p.m.

July 21 vs. BOS @ 6:10 p.m.

July 22 vs. BOS @ 1:10 p.m.

July 23 @ KC

July 24 @ KC

July 25 @ KC

July 27 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

July 28 vs. CLE @ 6:10 p.m.

July 29 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

July 31 vs. CIN @ 7:10 p.m.

August 2018

August 1 vs. CIN @ 1:10 p.m.

August 3 @ OAK

August 4 @ OAK

August 5 @ OAK

August 6 @ LAA

August 7 @ LAA

August 8 @ LAA

August 10 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

August 11 vs. MIN @ 6:10 p.m.

August 12 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

August 13 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

August 14 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

August 15 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

August 16 @ MIN

August 17 @ MIN

August 18 @ MIN

August 19 @ MIN

August 21 vs. CHC @ 7:10 p.m.

August 22 vs. CHC @ 7:10 p.m.

August 23 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

August 24 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

August 25 vs. CWS @ 6:10 p.m.

August 26 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

August 28 @ KC

August 29 @ KC

August 30 @ NYY

August 31 @ NYY

September 2018

September 1 @ NYY

September 2 @ NYY

September 3 @ CWS

September 4 @ CWS

September 5 @ CWS

September 7 vs. STL @ 7:10 p.m.

September 8 vs. STL @ 6:10 p.m.

September 9 vs. STL @ 1:10 p.m.

September 10 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.

September 11 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.

September 12 vs. HOU @ 1:10 p.m.

September 14 @ CLE

September 15 @ CLE

September 16 @ CLE

September 17 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

September 18 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

September 19 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

September 20 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

September 21 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

September 22 vs. KC @ 6:10 p.m.

September 23 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

September 25 @ MIN

September 26 @ MIN

September 27 @ MIN

September 28 @ MIL

September 29 @ MIL

September 30 @ MIL