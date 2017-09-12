Detroit Tigers Announce 2018 Schedule

DETROIT – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers today released their 2018 schedule, featuring 81 home games at Comerica Park, located in the heart of The District Detroit. The Tigers will face their American League Central Division rivals, as well as Interleague home contests against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. The 2018 season will mark the Tigers 118th season in Detroit and their 19th season at Comerica Park. The March 29 game vs. the Pirates will mark the earliest home opener by date in Comerica Park history.
For just the fourth time in the last 10 years, the Tigers will open the season at home as they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game Interleague series from March 29-April 1. It will mark the second time in the last three years that Detroit has opened the season with a National League opponent after beginning the 2016 season at Miami. Following the three-game series vs. the Pirates, the six-game, season-opening homestand continues with three games vs. AL Central rival Kansas City from April 2-4.
The Tigers will face National League Central opponents in Interleague play next season. Along with the season-opening three games vs. Pittsburgh, the Tigers have home Interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds (July 31-August 1), the Chicago Cubs (August 21-22) and the St. Louis Cardinals (September 7-9). Detroit will play road Interleague series against the Pirates (April 24-26), the Reds (June 19-20), the Cubs (July 3-4) and will close the regular season at the Milwaukee Brewers (September 28-30).
The 2018 schedule will feature several exciting promotions and theme nights, including the annual Pink out the Park (May 13 vs. SEA), Negro Leagues Weekend (June 8-10 vs. CLE), ¡Fiesta Tigres! (August 11 vs. MIN) and the 1968 World Series Championship 50th Anniversary Weekend (September 7-9 vs. STL). A complete promotional lineup will be announced at a later date.
The Tigers will celebrate a pair of summer holidays with their fans at Comerica Park. Detroit wraps up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, while the Tigers will open a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28.
Current season ticketholders can renew their season tickets for 2018 now through October 6 and be eligible for our exclusive “30 Prizes in 30 Days” raffle, and the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences and other great prizes. For more details, contact a Tigers account executive by calling 313-471-BALL (2255) or visit tigers.com/seasons. For fans interested in learning about suite options for the 2018 season, please call 313-471-2222.
*All game dates and times are subject to change.
March/April 2018
March 29 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.
March 31 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.
April 1 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.
April 2 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
April 3 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
April 4 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
April 5 @ CWS
April 7 @ CWS
April 8 @ CWS
April 9 @ CLE
April 10 @ CLE
April 11 @ CLE
April 12 @ CLE
April 13 vs. NYY @ 7:10 p.m.
April 14 vs. NYY @ 1:10 p.m.
April 15 vs. NYY @ 1:10 p.m.
April 17 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.
April 18 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.
April 19 vs. BAL @ 1:10 p.m.
April 20 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.
April 21 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
April 22 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
April 24 @ PIT
April 25 @ PIT
April 26 @ PIT
April 27 @ BAL
April 28 @ BAL
April 29 @ BAL
April 30 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.
May 2018
May 1 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.
May 2 vs. TB @ 1:10 p.m.
May 3 @ KC
May 4 @ KC
May 5 @ KC
May 6 @ KC
May 7 @ TEX
May 8 @ TEX
May 9 @ TEX
May 11 vs. SEA @ 7:10 p.m.
May 12 vs. SEA @ 4:10 p.m.
May 13 vs. SEA @ 1:10 p.m.
May 14 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.
May 15 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.
May 16 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.
May 17 @ SEA
May 18 @ SEA
May 19 @ SEA
May 20 @ SEA
May 21 @ MIN
May 22 @ MIN
May 23 @ MIN
May 25 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.
May 26 vs. CWS @ 4:10 p.m.
May 27 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.
May 28 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.
May 29 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.
May 30 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.
May 31 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.
June 2018
June 1 vs. TOR @ 7:10 p.m.
June 2 vs. TOR @ 4:10 p.m.
June 3 vs. TOR @ 1:10 p.m.
June 5 @ BOS
June 6 @ BOS
June 7 @ BOS
June 8 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.
June 9 vs. CLE @ 4:10 p.m.
June 10 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.
June 12 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
June 13 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
June 14 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.
June 15 @ CWS
June 16 @ CWS
June 17 @ CWS
June 19 @ CIN
June 20 @ CIN
June 22 @ CLE
June 23 @ CLE
June 24 @ CLE
June 25 vs. OAK @ 3:10 p.m.
June 26 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.
June 27 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.
June 28 vs. OAK @ 1:10 p.m.
June 29 @ TOR
June 30 @ TOR
July 2018
July 1 @ TOR
July 2 @ TOR
July 3 @ CHC
July 4 @ CHC
July 5 vs. TEX @ 7:10 p.m.
July 6 vs. TEX @ 7:10 p.m.
July 7 vs. TEX @ 4:10 p.m.
July 8 vs. TEX @ 1:10 p.m.
July 9 @ TB
July 10 @ TB
July 11 @ TB
July 13 @ HOU
July 14 @ HOU
July 15 @ HOU
July 20 vs. BOS @ 7:10 p.m.
July 21 vs. BOS @ 6:10 p.m.
July 22 vs. BOS @ 1:10 p.m.
July 23 @ KC
July 24 @ KC
July 25 @ KC
July 27 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.
July 28 vs. CLE @ 6:10 p.m.
July 29 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.
July 31 vs. CIN @ 7:10 p.m.
August 2018
August 1 vs. CIN @ 1:10 p.m.
August 3 @ OAK
August 4 @ OAK
August 5 @ OAK
August 6 @ LAA
August 7 @ LAA
August 8 @ LAA
August 10 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
August 11 vs. MIN @ 6:10 p.m.
August 12 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.
August 13 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.
August 14 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.
August 15 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.
August 16 @ MIN
August 17 @ MIN
August 18 @ MIN
August 19 @ MIN
August 21 vs. CHC @ 7:10 p.m.
August 22 vs. CHC @ 7:10 p.m.
August 23 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.
August 24 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.
August 25 vs. CWS @ 6:10 p.m.
August 26 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.
August 28 @ KC
August 29 @ KC
August 30 @ NYY
August 31 @ NYY
September 2018
September 1 @ NYY
September 2 @ NYY
September 3 @ CWS
September 4 @ CWS
September 5 @ CWS
September 7 vs. STL @ 7:10 p.m.
September 8 vs. STL @ 6:10 p.m.
September 9 vs. STL @ 1:10 p.m.
September 10 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.
September 11 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.
September 12 vs. HOU @ 1:10 p.m.
September 14 @ CLE
September 15 @ CLE
September 16 @ CLE
September 17 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
September 18 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
September 19 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.
September 20 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.
September 21 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.
September 22 vs. KC @ 6:10 p.m.
September 23 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
September 25 @ MIN
September 26 @ MIN
September 27 @ MIN
September 28 @ MIL
September 29 @ MIL
September 30 @ MIL