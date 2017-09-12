Reports: Hope Hicks Named Trump White House Communications Director

White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks (L) and then Senior Counselor to the President and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon walk down the West Wing Colonnade following a bilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WWJ) – According to multiple breaking reports Tuesday, President Donald Trump has named the third Communications Director.

Hope Hicks, White House Director of Strategic Communications, steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Newark Liberty Airport in Newark, New Jersey on June 9, 2017.
(Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

NBC News, NPR and other news outlets say longtime Trump aid Hope Hicks (who made Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2017) will fill the spot, left open since Anthony Scaramucci was let go following an extremely short stint in the position in July.

Hicks, 28, previously served as director of strategic communications for the Trump administration and has been named among those who have the president’s ear.

She previously served as the press secretary for Trump’s 2016 campaign, as well as the national press secretary for his presidential transition team, and was named interim White House communications director in August.

Trump’s first communications director was Mike Dubke. The president is also on his second press secretary, Sarah Sanders, who replaced Sean Spicer.

