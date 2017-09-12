House Bills Extend 0.08 Drunken Driving Limit For 5 Years

Filed Under: drunk driving

LANSING (AP) – Legislation up for a vote in Michigan’s Legislature would continue the state’s 0.08 blood-alcohol limit for drunken driving until 2023.

The limit is set to return to 0.10 in 2018, putting federal funding at risk unless lawmakers act.

Legislators first moved to the 0.08 blood-alcohol level in 2003 but have twice put a sunset provision in the law so the issue is revisited.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bills Tuesday. The legislation would then move to the Senate for future consideration.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

