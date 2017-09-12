‘Kid Rock For Senate’ Merchandise For Sale At LCA

Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WWJ) – “Kid Rock for Senate” merchandise is available for sale at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena as it opens for the venue’s inaugural event on Tuesday.

Kid Rock in July launched a KidRockforSenate website that appeared to announce his candidacy, along with a line of “Kid Rock for Senate ’18” t-shirts and hats.

Photos appearing on social media show those items are now for sale alongside concert tees and Kid Rock can koozies at LCA, which will be the new home of the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings.

Although Kid Rock has confirmed the campaign website (featuring slogans including “In Rock we trust,” “I’ll rock the party,” and “Pimp of the nation”) is real, he has not filed paperwork to run for Senate in 2018.

He is “thinking of running” however, according a Facebook post Monday. The singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, said criticism about his Detroit concerts is politically motivated.

Speaking out against a civil rights group that called for a protest, Ritchie wrote: “They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office. Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!!” (Read more).

Ritchie has described himself as a Libertarian, has often expressed right-leaning views and strongly supported Donald Trump his 2016 presidential run.

He was born in Romeo, Michigan, moving to Mt. Clemens as a teen. He now owns two homes in Michigan, one in Detroit and another in Clarkston. He’s known for his signature mix of hip hop and rock, with hits including Born Free, Bawidaba, Cowboy, Picture and All Summer Long.

