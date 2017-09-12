Lions Sign P Jeff Locke And T Emmett Cleary To The Active Roster

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed T Emmett Cleary and P Jeff Locke to the active roster. Contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions announced that they have placed P Kasey Redfern (knee) and T Corey Robinson (foot) on Reserve-Injured.

Cleary joins the Lions after most recently spending the 2016 season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he appeared in 13 games (one start). Prior to Dallas, Cleary was a member of the Giants (2015), Bengals (2014) and Buccaneers (2013) practice squads.

He entered the League as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Colts in 2013 out of Boston College.

Locke comes to Detroit after a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 preseason. Prior to his time with the Colts he spent four years (2013-16) with the Minnesota Vikings, where he appeared in 64 games with the club.

Entering his fifth season, Locke’s career totals include 64 games and 290 punts, (43.2 avg.) for 12,535 yards. He entered the NFL in 2013 as a fifth-round pick (155th overall) by the Vikings out of UCLA.

