Michigan Teen Murdered Mom For Not Letting Him Keep Puppy, Police Say

WHEATFIELD TWP. (WWJ/AP) – A 19-year-old Lansing-area man is being held without bond after authorities say he killed his mother because she wouldn’t let him keep a puppy.

Andrew David Willson was arraigned Monday in 55th District Court in Mason on open murder and gun charges.

Lisa Willson, 51, was found dead Friday morning in their home in the 200 block of Linn Road in Wheatfield Township, near Williamston, after her son called 911. He was later arrested.

According to a report by the Lansing State Journal, Ingham County sheriff’s detective Charles Buckland testified that Lisa Willson told her son Thursday evening that a puppy he’d found a few weeks earlier would have to go to his father’s home in Dansville.

The teen allegedly told detectives that he waited until late that night before taking a .22 Magnum rifle from a locked cabinet. He then went into his mother’s room and shot her in the back of the head as she slept, Buckland said.

A preliminary hearing in the case will be held Sept. 28.

The Associated Press left a message Monday afternoon seeking comment from Andrew Willson’s attorney. The teen has no criminal record.

