Westland Man Held Without Bond, Charged In Roommate’s Fatal Stabbing

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A Westland man has been ordered held without bond, charged in his roommate’s fatal stabbing over the weekend,

Jovia Nikoloski (Photo: Westland police)

Westland police say 22-year-old Jovia Nikoloski called 911 at around 5 a.m. Saturday after he stabbed 25-year-old Spase Grazhdani at the apartment they shared, in the 6500 block of Yale.

Grazhdani, who prosecutors say had been stabbed multiple times, was dead when police and EMS arrived. Following a brief investigation, Nikoloski was placed under arrest.

He was arraigned in 18th District Court Tuesday on one count of first degree-premeditated murder, and was remanded into custody in the Wayne County Jail.

Westland police have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing, but did say the incident “was a result of an interaction between roommates,” and was not a random act. They stressed that there is no current danger to the public stemming from this incident.

Nikoloski is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Thursday, Sept. 21.

