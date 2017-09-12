1 Dead, 2 Critical After Car Flips, Slams Into Tree In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A young man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree on Detroit’s west side.
The accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Sorrento Street, near 7 Mile and Outer Drive.
According to Detroit police, the driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling around 90 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone when he lost control of the car and struck a parked vehicle. That’s when the Malibu flipped over and side on its roof into a tree, wrapping around it.
Police said all three people in the car — all of them men in their 20s — were taken by EMS to a local hospital. One of them, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead on arrival. The other two, who had to be extricated from the car by a rescue crew, were listed in critical condition.
Reporting from the scene, WWJ’s Charlie Langton called it one of the worst accident scenes he’s ever seen.
Yellow signs posted on Sorrento, which is a residential street, read: “SLOW 25” to protect children at play.
An investigation is ongoing. No names have been released.