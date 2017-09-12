Where To Park At Little Caesars Arena In Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Wondering where to park when headed downtown to Little Caesars Arena?

Whether you’re seeing a concert or watching your hometown Red Wings or Pistons, you’ll have plenty of parking options when it comes to visiting the new Little Caesars Arena.

The golden rule, of course, is to arrive early for the best spot. Tom Wilson, President of Olympia Entertainment, says there are dozens of parking options within walking distance to the arena — including three new garages with parking for 2,500 vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PARKING MAP (.pdf format)

“We figure, for a Kid Rock show, about 5,000 cars should pretty much handle the number of fans that we’re going to have down here for the shows, and we have about 8,000 (parking spots) within a 10 minute walk,” said Wilson. “So, it’s all around here — behind the Fox Theater, over by Comerica, north of the freeway up by the arena, and even north of the area, there’ll be more lots up there.”

Looking to pay ahead of time or find the perfect spot? There’s an app for that. Just download the free District Detroit app for parking information and much more.

[8 Things To Know Before Visiting Little Caesars Arena]

“It will allow you to actually purchase your parking — you can do it today, you can do it tomorrow, you can do it on your way down,” said Wilson. “You can actually go on this app and you can select your lot and then the site will take you right into that parking lot, the quickest way to get in, the quickest way to get out, and everything like that.”