21 Organizations To Share $1 Million Kresge Foundation Grant

DETROIT (WWJ) – Twenty-one community development groups in Detroit will share a $1 million grant from the Kresge Foundation.
The grants, between $30,000 and $60,000 will help these groups’ day-to-day operations.
Kresge officials call the groups the “backbone of their neighborhoods” on the forefront of block-by-block strategies to make their areas more liveable. Among the organizations receiving money will be Joy-Southfield CDC, Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance, Eastside Community Network, Focus Hope, and The Villages of Detroit.
“Groups on the frontlines of the city’s revitalization told us that operating support for their day-to-day operations is the most important contribution we can make to support their work,” Wendy Lewis Jackson, managing director of Kresge’s Detroit Program, said in a statement. “These three-year grants reinforce our top priority, which is spreading the energy of renewal to the city’s neighborhoods.”
The 21 organizations receiving grants are:
• Bridging Communities
• Central Detroit Christian CDC
• Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance CDC
• Congress of Communities
• Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance
• Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation
• Eastside Community Network
• Focus: HOPE
• GenesisHOPE CDC
• Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation
• Joy-Southfield CDC
• LifeBUILDERS
• Mack Avenue Community Church
• Osborn Neighborhood Alliance
• Southwest Detroit Business Association Inc.
• Southwest Housing Solutions
• The Brightmoor Alliance
• The Villages of Detroit
• U SNAP BAC
• Urban Neighborhood Initiatives Inc.
• Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corporation
The three-year grants range in amount depending on the size of the organizations.