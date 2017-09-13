Detroit Police Searching For ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Murder Suspect

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are on the hunt for a 24-year-old gunman wanted for murder.
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Markeil Japree Welch, identified as the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old man on Tuesday on Detroit’s west side.
According to investigators, Welch got into an argument with his roommate, in the 1900 block of Waverly, at around 11:20 a.m. That’s when police say he pulled out a gun and shot the victim. When the victim fell to the ground, police say Welch stood over him and fired multiple additional shots into his body.
The victim died on the way to the hospital. His name has not yet been released.
Welch, who remained at large on Wednesday, is described as a black male, 5’6” tall and 150-160 lbs.
Police stress that he is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees this man, they are asked to immediately dial 911 to report his location. Do not approach him.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.