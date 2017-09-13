CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Detroit Police Searching For ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Murder Suspect

Filed Under: detroit, fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are on the hunt for a 24-year-old gunman wanted for murder.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Markeil Japree Welch, identified as the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old man on Tuesday on Detroit’s west side.

markeil japree welch ctc Detroit Police Searching For Armed And Dangerous Murder Suspect

Markeil Japree Welch (Photo: Detroit police)

According to investigators, Welch got into an argument with his roommate, in the 1900 block of Waverly, at around 11:20 a.m. That’s when police say he pulled out a gun and shot the victim. When the victim fell to the ground, police say Welch stood over him and fired multiple additional shots into his body.

The victim died on the way to the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Welch, who remained at large on Wednesday, is described as a black male, 5’6” tall and 150-160 lbs.

Police stress that he is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees this man, they are asked to immediately dial 911 to report his location. Do not approach him.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch