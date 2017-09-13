Le’Veon Bell Tweet Leads To Dairy Queen Gig For A Day [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Le'Veon Bell
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers dodges around linebacker Jabrill Peppers #22 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Steelers defeated the Browns 21-18. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Le’Veon Bell jokingly tweeted during his preseason contract holdout that he might have to apply for a job at Dairy Queen.

On Tuesday, Dairy Queen obliged.

Bell spent some time at the chain’s New Kensington store — about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh — learning how to make Blizzards and other treats.

Bell says his one-day gig was “harder than I thought it was going to be” and that he doesn’t think “this job is any easier than my job, and I don’t think my job is any easier than their job.”

Jared Abraham, who co-owns the store, says Dairy Queen reached out to Bell after his tweet. Abraham says, “As excited as we were to have him, he seemed just as excited.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

