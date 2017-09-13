Police: ‘Thugs’ Steal 4 New Ford Pickups In Dearborn

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are searching for thieves who stole four brand new Ford pickup trucks from an aftermarket business on the south side of the city.
Chief Ronald Haddad said “these thugs” cut a hole in a fence to get to the vehicles Tuesday night.
“It’s really crazy,” he told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “There’s some electronics that they can tear off the truck. Sometimes they take wheels, tires, cause a lot of havoc…but there’s money in it. They’re fast turn around items.”
Haddad said these are professional crooks who may be connected to similar crimes around metro Detroit.
“We have serial thieves who go around and victimize our entire region. They’re groups of people that are very efficient at what they do, unfortunately, but we’re going to work with our partners to bring them to justice.”
Haddad said one stolen truck was recovered but they’re still looking for the other three.
Detectives are still reviewing security video following up on leads in the case. If anyone witnessed this crime or may have seen the missing vehicles they are asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2242.