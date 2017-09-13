Organization Offers Free Youth Gymnastics Clinic In Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – The nonprofit Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation is offering an open house and free clinic for Detroit-area youth.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Joe Dumars Field House at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit.

Organizers say the clinic celebrates the start of the second season of Detroit programming by the foundation which offers free and low-cost gymnastics lessons for youth in urban areas. The Wendy Hilliard Foundation offers a similar program in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood.

Hilliard is a Detroit native and former national rhythmic team captain. She was a member of the national rhythmic gymnastics team for nine years and competed in three World Championships, before retiring from competition in 1988. Hilliard also coached the national team from 1989-91.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

