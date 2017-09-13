Police: Drunk Driver Traveling With 2 Children Slams Into Tree

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say that a woman was intoxicated while driving northbound on Chenein a 2002 Ford Taurus – she was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle – striking a tree near the intersection of Chene and Prince Hall Drive.

There were two children in the car with her at the time of the accident.

A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition and an 8-year-old boy is in stable condition at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

The driver was placed into custody and also taken to the hospital.

