Police: Drunk Driver Traveling With 2 Children Slams Into Tree

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say that a woman was intoxicated while driving northbound on Chenein a 2002 Ford Taurus – she was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle – striking a tree near the intersection of Chene and Prince Hall Drive.
There were two children in the car with her at the time of the accident.
A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition and an 8-year-old boy is in stable condition at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.
The driver was placed into custody and also taken to the hospital.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our real-time Traffic Page.