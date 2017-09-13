Police: Medical Emergency May Be Cause For School Bus Driver’s Accident

WALLED LAKE (WWJ) – Police think that a medical problem led to a crash in Walled Lake involving a school bus.
Wednesday afternoon’s crash happened on Commerce Road near Pontiac Trail.
No students were on the bus at the time.
Investigators think the driver of the car had a medical emergency before the crash.
That driver is hospitalized in serious condition.
