Police Seek Help Finding 44-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public in locating a woman missing since Sunday.
Authorities say Yolanda McLean was last seen on Sept. 10, around 5:45 p.m. near her home on Grandville in Detroit.
McLean, 44, is in good physical condition, but is in poor mental condition police state.
If you or anyone you know has information on Yolanda McLean, or knows of her whereabouts you are asked to please call Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5640 or (313) 596-5840 or (313)-596-5800.