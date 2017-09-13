Police Use Taser To Subdue Man With Knife At Wixom Bar

WIXOM (WWJ) – Officers with the Wixom Police Department are called to a bar after a disturbance and once they arrive they encounter much more.
When police arrived to the bar located on Pontiac Trail they encountered a man with a knife.
The man allegedly made a threatening gesture toward police and then moved that knife toward his throat. Not taking any chances — an officer used a Taser to prevent the man from hurting himself.
Investigators say the man did cause a non-life threatening injury to himself … but the use of the Taser allowed the officers to safely take him into protective custody.
He was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers say this incident is still under investigation and it’s unknown if the man will face any criminal charges.