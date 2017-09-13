Red Wings Release 2017 Training Camp Roster And Team Breakdowns

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their 2017-18 training camp roster, comprised of 74 players who will hit the ice on Friday, Sept. 15 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for four days of camp before returning to Detroit to begin preseason play on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

This season, the Red Wings will bring 41 forwards, 25 defensemen and eight goaltenders to Traverse City to participate in daily on-ice practices or situational scrimmages. Following the team’s annual Red & White Game on Monday, Sept. 18, players will break camp in preparation for the preseason opener on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Boston Bruins, the first of three-straight preseason road games prior to the first-ever preseason home game at the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Bruins.

Tickets for all events are exclusively available online at http://www.centreice.org and will also be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the arena entrance on the day of each event. Ticket prices are as follows:

• Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 15): $10 standing-room, $15 reserved seating or mezzanine

• Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 16): $10 standing-room, $20 reserved seating or mezzanine

• Alumni and Celebrity Game (Saturday, Sept. 16): $20 standing-room, $30 reserved seating or mezzanine

• Training Camp Practice (Sunday, Sept. 17): $10 standing-room, $20 reserved seating or mezzanine

• Red and White Game (Monday, Sept. 18): $20 standing-room, $30 reserved seating or mezzanine

Select 2017 training camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For more information on tickets or merchandise, please call Centre Ice Arena at (231) 933-7465.

A complete training camp schedule is available here.

Team Delvecchio

Forwards: Justin Abdelkader, Tyler Bertuzzi, Luke Glendening, Darren Helm, Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Frans Nielsen, Gustav Nyquist, P-A Parenteau, Riley Sheahan, Ben Street, Tomas Tatar, Luke Witkowski, Henrik Zetterberg

Defensemen: Dennis Cholowski, Trevor Daley, Danny DeKeyser, Jonathan Ericsson, Mike Green, Nick Jensen, Niklas Kronwall, Xavier Ouellet, Ryan Sproul

Goaltenders: Jimmy Howard, Petr Mrazek

Team Howe

Forwards: David Booth, Colin Campbell, Corey Elkins, Turner Elson, Luke Esposito, Matt Ford, Martin Frk, Axel Holmstrom, Matt Lorito, Dylan Sadowy, Dominik Shine, Evgeny Svechnikov, Eric Tangradi, Dominic Turgeon

Defensemen: Joe Hicketts, Filip Hronek, Brian Lashoff, Pat McCarron, Dylan McIlrath, Dan Renouf, Robbie Russo, Vili Saarijarvi

Goaltenders: Jared Coreau, Matej Machovsky, Tom McCollum

Team Lindsay

Forwards: Mike Borkowski, Austen Brassard, Oliver Castleman, Connor Crisp, Zach Gallant, Brady Gilmour, Isaac Johnson, Sean Josling, Luke Kutkevicius, Zach Nastasiuk, Michael Rasmussen, Givani Smith, Lane Zablocki

Defensemen: Marcus Crawford, Simon Denis, Evan Fiala, Cole Fraser, Jordan Sambrook, Libor Sulak, Kevin Tansey, Reilly Webb

Goaltenders: Corbin Boes, Kaden Fulcher, Pat Nagle