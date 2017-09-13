Police: Woman Knocked On Door, Killed Man Who Answered [SKETCH]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police have released a sketch of a woman wanted in the murder of a 53-year-old Detroit man.
According to police, the suspect knocked on the door of the victim’s home, in the 5500 block of Neff, at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 13. When the victim answered the door, he was fatally shot.
The suspect is described as a black female in her 20s or early 30s. She has a medium “caramel colored” complexion, light brown or hazel eyes, a long, flat-ironed, shoulder-length hair style and lips around the same color as her skin tone. The woman was wearing a white tank top, light denim skinny jeans and t-style skin colored sandals with white buckles on the sides. She wasn’t wearing any noticeable makeup.
The victim’s name has not been released and no possible motive for the killing has been disclosed as an investigation continues.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about to this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.