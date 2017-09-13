Starbucks Set To Open Upscale ‘Reserve Bar’ In Birmingham

(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHM (WWJ) – A bigger, fancier Starbucks is coming to metro Detroit.

The coffee company has announced it will open a Starbucks Reserve Bar in Birmingham on Friday, September 29. It will occupy the former Cosi space at 101 N. Old Woodward, on the corner of Maple Street.

According to Starbucks, the Reserve Bar is designed to appeal the third wave of coffee drinkers — featuring pour overs, nitro cold brew taps, small-batch coffees and upscale new specialty drinks in addition to the shop’s regular menu items.

The high-end 3,400-square-foot Birmingham Reserve bar will be the “the first (and only) of its kind in Michigan,” a Starbucks rep said in an email to Eater Detroit.  The location was initially announced more than a year ago, bu the opening was slightly delayed.

In addition to Birmingham Reserve Bar, Eater reports Starbucks is also poised to open another location inside the downtown Westin Book Cadillac Detroit hotel next month.

There are already around 30 Reserve Bars in the U.S. Starbucks plans to open 1,000 nationwide.

