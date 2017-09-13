Telegraph Road Closed In Southfield Due To Crash Involving Pedestrian

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – All lanes of southbound Telegraph Road are closed at 10 Mile Road following a crash involving a pedestrian.
There was no information immediately available about the person who was hit by a vehicle, late Wednesday afternoon along Telegraph in Southfield, near 9 Mile Road.
Authorities speaking to WWJ Newsradio 950 confirmed the incident, but did not say how seriously the person was injured.
An investigation is ongoing. Police remained on the scene as the busy afternoon commute began, and motorists were urged to avoid the area.
WWJ Traffic Reporter KT says traffic was backing up behind the accident scene, beginning to slow to stop-and-go all the way back before 13 Mile.
To get around it, drivers can take eastbound 10 Mile Road to southbound Berg or Lahser down to 9 Mile Road.
