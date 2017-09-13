Thousands Of DTE Customers Lose Power In Plymouth

Filed Under: Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) – A power outage is affecting a good chunk of Plymouth, Wednesday afternoon.

About 3,000 DTE Energy customers between M-14 and Ann Arbor Road and Sheldon and South Mill Street were without electrical service as of 1:30 p.m.

A DTE spokesperson says the power problem is the result of an “equipment issue” there, and crews are on scene investigating. Power is expected to be restored by around 5 p.m.

[Check the DTE Outage Map]

In the meantime, police are asking people in the area to be careful when approaching intersections with traffic signals — as some will be out or flashing  — and are reminding them to treat those intersections as a four-way stop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch