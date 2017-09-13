Thousands Of DTE Customers Lose Power In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) – A power outage is affecting a good chunk of Plymouth, Wednesday afternoon.
About 3,000 DTE Energy customers between M-14 and Ann Arbor Road and Sheldon and South Mill Street were without electrical service as of 1:30 p.m.
A DTE spokesperson says the power problem is the result of an “equipment issue” there, and crews are on scene investigating. Power is expected to be restored by around 5 p.m.
In the meantime, police are asking people in the area to be careful when approaching intersections with traffic signals — as some will be out or flashing — and are reminding them to treat those intersections as a four-way stop.