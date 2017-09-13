Tigers Deny Beaning Umpire As Payback [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Both Brad Ausmus and Buck Farmer adamantly denied the idea that Farmer intentionally hit home-plate umpire Quinn Wolcott with a fastball after Wolcott had ejected Ausmus and James McCann in the third inning of the Tigers’ 5-3 loss to the Indians on Wednesday.

It appeared that catcher John Hicks was crossed up on the pitch in question, expecting a breaking ball down and away. He got a 92 mph fastball instead, which sailed past him and drilled Wolcott in the left shoulder, knocking the umpire to the dirt.

The commentators on the Indians broadcast wondered if Farmer and Hicks had planned the incident, and Wolcott had some doubts of his own.

While receiving treatment from a trainer and talking things over with his crew, Wolcott appeared to ask, “They didn’t do it on purpose, did they?”

Did Buck Farmer hit the umpire on purpose? The ump asked the question pic.twitter.com/iw12uMniqE — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) September 13, 2017

Ausmus was having none of that theory.

“For anyone to imply that was intentional, that’s just completely wrong. They’re out of line saying that, quite frankly,” Ausmus told reporters, via Jason Beck.

Farmer echoed his manager in vehement fashion.

Buck Farmer even angrier. Said anyone who suggested he and Hicks were trying to hurt ump "should be ashamed." https://t.co/jRs0eXx4XM — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) September 13, 2017

Farmer also defended himself via Twitter.

Hate that people think I would hit the umpire intentionally… I have more respect for the game than that #notthattypeofplayer — Buck Farmer (@B_Farm09) September 13, 2017

Wolcott and the Tigers were going back and forth throughout the first three innings. Miguel Cabrera took issue with a called third strike in the top of the third and later shouted at Wolcott from the dugout after Jeimer Candelario was called out on a borderline pitch to end the inning.

In the bottom half, Jay Bruce drew a two-out walk on a 3-2 pitch that was just outside. At that point, McCann turned around and voiced his displeasure with Wolcott.

“There’s borderline pitches I felt like we weren’t getting and they were. I was consistent in my request for the same strike zone,” McCann said, via Beck.

McCann went on, “He said he’d had enough of me arguing balls and strikes. And I said I’ve had enough of not getting strikes.”

Wolcott ejected McCann, at which point Ausmus came running out of the dugout.

In his argument with Wolcott, Ausmus could be heard saying, “Don’t get caught up in the Cleveland Indians winning 20 games. I want the same strike zone for both teams.”

The Indians, of course, entered play having ripped off 20 straight wins.

Before ejection, Ausmus told ump, "Don't get caught up in the Indians winning 20 games. I want the same strike zone for both teams." pic.twitter.com/jHargVTVOu — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) September 13, 2017

“It’s hard to beat the Indians all things being equal. We felt like we weren’t getting some calls that they were,” Ausmus told reporters, via Evan Woodberry.

Former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden isn’t so sure the incident involving Farmer, Hicks and Wolcott was an accident.

After a couple ejections 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7Wg7DY5uAt — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) September 13, 2017

“Sure, that ball’s got some serious east-to-west movement on it, late. It was late. It’s also the big leagues. No leather at all?” Braden asked. “Hmmm.”

Wolcott, 31, is in his fourth season as a full-time MLB umpire.