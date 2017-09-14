Counselors On Hand For Classmates Of Southfield Teen Killed While Crossing Telegraph Road

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Counselors are being brought to Bradford Academy in Southfield for classmates of a 14-year-old girl who was killed after school Wednesday.

Shammah Hebron was trying to cross Telegraph Road, between 9 Mile and 10 Mile roads, when she was struck by two vehicles and killed. Police say the teen had crossed the road once to get to a Burger King restaurant and was struck on her return.

Both drivers stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers. One of them, who was clearly distraught, told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill that he could not avoid hitting the girl.

Shammah was a freshman at the academy.

 

