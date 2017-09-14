Detroit Homecoming Honors Native Lily Tomlin At Legendary Central Train Station

DETROIT (WWJ) – Abandoned for the past 30 years, Detroit’s legendary Central Train Station served as the backdrop for an invitation-only dinner Wednesday night as part of this year’s Detroit Homecoming event.

A Key to the City presentation honoring longtime comedienne and Detroit-native, Lily Tomlin, was among the highlights:

“I have so many feelings about Detroit,” said Tomlin. “I am really proud that I am from here, it’s one of the great cities and I had the great luxury of growing up here, hanging out in everyone’s apartment — chilling out. Thank you all a lot.”

Actress Lily Tomlin receives key to the city from @MayorMikeDuggan at tonight's Detroit Homecoming inside Central Train Station. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/4YqNKzrLkN — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) September 13, 2017

Matthew Moroun, vice chairman of his family’s company, which owns the train station – spoke of the challenge of owning the unique property.

“Despite the enormous and positive feelings this evening,” said Moroun. “It has not always been good to own the Depot. We’ve taken many broad sides even the Detroit City Council voted to have the Depot turned into rubble. Today demolition is unthinkable and the only question is when and how this building is going to be re-developed.”

Fourth annual Detroit Homecoming underway in the iconic Michigan Central Train Station in Detroit, vacant for 30 years. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/kkzfL0NhG1 — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) September 13, 2017

Developed during the recent recession by Crain’s Detroit Business — the three-day “Homecoming Event” brings former Detroiters back home in the hope they re-invest in the city’s recovery.