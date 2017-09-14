ESPN’s “College GameDay” Coming To Times Square In New York

Filed Under: College GameDay, espn

By The Associated Press

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Times Square on Sept. 23, the first time the popular pregame road show travels to New York City.

ESPN announced the Times Square site for “GameDay” on Thursday. The network says the show will highlight New York’s college football history and “modern-day fandom.”

Also, 82-year-old Lee Corso will make his 299th head-gear pick during the broadcast.

It’s the 81st location in 25 years for the show that visits mostly college campuses for the week’s big game.

The “GameDay” set will be located between 43rd and 44th streets. ESPN says the set will be constructed two days before and taken down immediately after the show.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

