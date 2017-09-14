Shoplifters Get Away With $4K Worth Of Jeans In Farmington Hills

Filed Under: Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Police are looking for three persons of interest in a case of retail fraud in Farmington Hills.

According to investigators, multiple pairs of mens designer jeans worth a total $4,000 were stolen at around 10 a.m. Friday, September 1, from the Saks Off 5th store, located at 31005 Orchard Lake Road.

Police are hoping the public can help them to identify three people captured on security camera entering the store “who may know something about the theft.”

suspect 1 Shoplifters Get Away With $4K Worth Of Jeans In Farmington Hills

Suspect #1 (Photo: Farmington Hills police)

Suspect number one is a black female, 18-30 years old, wearing a jean jacket with a white shirt and black pants.

suspect 2 Shoplifters Get Away With $4K Worth Of Jeans In Farmington Hills

Suspect #2 (Photo: Farmington Hills police)

Suspect two is a black male, 18-30 years old, wearing a black Armani Exchange baseball hat and jeans.

suspect 3 Shoplifters Get Away With $4K Worth Of Jeans In Farmington Hills

Suspect #3 (Photo: Farmington Hills police)

Suspect three is a black male, 18-30 years old, wearing a blue and white Nike shirt, white pants and a blue, white and red older Chicago White Sox baseball hat.

The possible suspect vehicle is a four-door, black Dodge Dart with a Colorado license plate.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos, witnessed this crime or who has any information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

