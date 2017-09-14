CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

28 Homeless Dogs Arrive In Metro Detroit From Hurricane-Ravaged Florida

WESTLAND (WWJ) – It was quite a trek for a Michigan Humane Society veterinarian and his team, who drove 16 hours through the night from Florida.

zahra with pup 28 Homeless Dogs Arrive In Metro Detroit From Hurricane Ravaged Florida

WWJ’s Zahra Huber didn’t want to put this little one down. (WWJ photo)

Dr. Robert Fisher was in Houston, Texas helping with hurricane rescues there when he was asked to make a pit stop in Pensacola to pick up 28 dogs and puppies from a shelter that was overwhelmed.

“We’re attempting to reduce the number of animals there to make room for displaced and homeless animals that are going to need additional care,” Fisher explained.

They loaded the homeless pets into a van and brought them to Michigan.

“It’s very intense work, very rewarding work, long days,” he told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “It’s a very humbling experience. I feel privileged to be able to go and help other communities and other organizations respond and recover from these types of disasters.”

The rescue crew was greeted by applause when they pulled up Westland’s Michigan Humane Society Berman Center for Animal Care Thursday afternoon.

“When a disaster like this occurs there are no state lines, there are no boarders. If we can help we’re going to go down there and help and we’re going to do everything we can with dedication and passion,” said Kathy Bilitzke, Director of Marketing and Communications for MHS.

The dogs will be sterilized and checked for illnesses before they can be adopted by Michigan families.

“Somebody can get a Florida dog that’s used to…palm trees and grow up with pine trees!” Bilitzke said.

For adoption information call 734-721-7300 or visit this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch