Indiana Man Enters Plea In Attack On Michigan State Trooper

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) – An Indiana man accused in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper has reached a plea agreement in the case.

Nineteen-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of assault with intent to commit murder. He’s expected to get a minimum prison sentence of 15 years on Oct. 16 in exchange for other charges being dismissed.

Police say Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. Wise’s half brother Michael Barber of Mishawaka, Indiana, charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. Police say Wise then pulled up and joined in attacking Guild.

Two motorists stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers. Barber was earlier convicted and sentenced to least 14 years behind bars.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch