Leaked NBA 2K18 Screenshots Reportedly Show Pistons “Statement” Uniforms [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The Detroit Pistons tweaked their logo and changed their uniforms this year, with Nike taking over the uniforms for the NBA back in July.
While the team showed off their home and road uniforms, it appears that NBA 2K18 has leaked a version of their alternate uniforms.
Twitter user @JMoneyMikita was able to get an early release of the video game in Australia and has taken screenshots of every “statement” uniform for each NBA team.
The Pistons uniforms is grey with blue lettering and numbers with red trim and blue and red piping down the sides.
These are different from the grey uniforms the squad wore last season that featured blue lettering and grey trim.
If the Pistons were to wear these uniforms at some point during the 2017-18 season, would you buy one?