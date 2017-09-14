Lions Release Statement After Report Of Racial Slur By Fan

DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) – The Lions say they expect fans to be respectful and considerate to each other “regardless of their personal beliefs or differences” after a man and a woman were called a racial slur in a Snapchat picture of them sitting during the national anthem at last weekend’s game in Detroit.

Fox 2 Detroit reported on the photo, saying the person allegedly behind it has denied posting it. The station did not name the person, but identified him as a Pontiac business owner.

The photo shows a man and a woman dressed in Lions gear sitting down and using through their phones while the crowd around them is standing up, many with their hands over their hearts, for the national anthem. It was posted to Snapchat with the caption “ignorant n******.” It was also shared on Facebook with the caption ““You wanna sit down for the national anthem? You don’t like out country the get the f*** outtt.”

In a statement, the Lions said: “Providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience at all Ford Field events is of the utmost importance and an absolute priority for our organization. A core component of our guest conduct policy is the expectation that all fans are respectful and considerate to each other regardless of their personal beliefs or differences.”

The Lions did not comment specifically on the photo or incident in question.

