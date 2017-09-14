Lions Sign DT Christian Ringo To The Practice Squad

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed DT Christian Ringo to the practice squad and released DT Daniel Ross from the practice squad.
Ringo comes to Detroit after a brief stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. Prior to this season, Ringo spent two years (2015-16) with the Green Bay Packers as a member of the practice squad and active roster.
Ringo’s career totals include two tackles and one forced fumble in eight games with the Packers. He entered the NFL in 2015 as a sixth-round pick (210th overall) by the Packers out of Louisiana Lafayette.