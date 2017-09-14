Man Gets Away With $240 In Kabob Restaurant Robbery

WARREN (WWJ) – Police are hoping the public will be able to identify a man who stole money right out of a cash register at a Warren restaurant.
The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 4, at Warren Kabob on Van Dyke just south of 9 Mile Road.
Police say the suspect entered the restaurant and while the clerk was turned away, he opened the cash register and removed $240 cash. He then fled the scene in a black, two-door Dodge Stratus.
The suspect is described as a black male, 35-40 years of age with short black hair. His vehicle has a sunroof and an Old English “D” sticker on the back window.
Anyone who recognizes either the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact police at 586-574-4705.