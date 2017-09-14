Man Killed By Portable Cement Cutter While Removing Pool

TROY (WWJ) – Authorities say a 39-year-old man was killed while using a portable cement cutter in Troy.
The incident happened Wednesday night in the 600 block of Sylvanwood, in a neighborhood off Rochester and Long Lake roads.
Police say the man was part of a crew that was removing an in-ground pool. He was handling a portable cement cutter when he apparently lost control of the tool, according to police, and the blade struck him in the neck. He was declared dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The man’s name has not yet been released, but police say he lived in Canton.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.