McDonald’s New High-Tech Restaurant Opens Thursday Downriver

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) – You’ve never had a Big Mac like this before.
McDonald’s is opening its brand new “Experience of the Future” restaurant concept on Thursday at a popular location Downriver, along Biddle Avenue in Wyandotte.
The fast-foot giant says the new restaurant puts control in the hands of customers by evolving how they order, how they pay and how they are served.
The biggest difference is the introduction of self-order kiosks, which allow customers to browse the menu, find new options and personalize their meal just the way they want. Customers can then either pick-up their order at the counter or kick back at a table and wait for it to be delivered by a crew member.
The restaurant is holding a grand opening ceremony and VIP reception from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
This is McDonald’s third Experience of the Future restaurant in Michigan.