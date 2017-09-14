Motorcycle Crashes In Macomb County Roundabout

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police in Sterling Heights are investigating a crash in roundabout involving a motorcycle.
The accident happened early Thursday morning at 18 1/2 Mile and Van Dyke, near M-59.
Police say a motorcycle and vehicle crashed in the roundabout, but other details surrounding the accident weren’t immediately clear.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.