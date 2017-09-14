Tall Tail: Record-Setting Cats Share Home In Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Here’s a very tall, but true tail: Two record-setting cats are living together in metro Detroit.

Arcturus Aldebaran Powers, a Savannah, and Cygnus Regulus Powers, a Maine Coon, are record-holders and social media stars, with thousands of followers on Instagram.

Arcturus holds the Guinness World Records mark for tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48 centimeters); while his housemate Cygnus holds the record for the domestic cat with the longest tail, measuring more than 17 inches (43 centimeters).

Meet the world's tallest pet cat who just broke the Guinness World Record: Story from MLive: https://t.co/nEqw1kg7H5 pic.twitter.com/4FFQS9az0K — Edward Pevos (@PaparazzoPevos) September 14, 2017

The phenomenal felines, who are both about two years old, live in Farmington Hills with Will and Lauren Powers, who are practicing osteopathic doctors. Guinness says the couple sought the records to raise awareness about a cat shelter in Ferndale.

Will Powers told The Detroit News that people often want to have photos taken with the cats, so they ask them for donations for the shelter.

MLive.com reports that Arcturus could keep growing until age four or five. Those curious about his wild looks should know that the Savannah is a hybrid cat breed: a cross between a serval (a wild cat found in Africa) and a domestic cat.

See more photos and videos of the cats at this link.

