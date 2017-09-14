4 Arrested After Southfield Burglary, Police Chase

Filed Under: Southfield

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Four people were arrested after a police chase came to a dramatic end in Southfield on Thursday.

According to Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick Loussia, the pursuit began after a resident on East Larkmoor Drive near 12 Mile and Evergreen called 911 to report that several men were burglarizing a home in the night.

When police officers arrived at the scene, Loussia said the suspects were caught in the act robbing the home, with stolen property in their arms. The suspects jumped into a car and police gave chase for several miles; the pursuit ending in a neighborhood near Winchester and Berkshire Roads, near 12 Mile and Evergreen.

Two squad cars boxed the suspects in, and that’s when the driver allegedly rammed a patrol car head-on. Loussia said the suspect then put the vehicle into reverse, attempting the ram the car behind him, but a police sergeant was able to use his vehicle to pin the suspect vehicle between the two squad cars.

All four men in the car were taken into custody and are awaiting charges. Their names were not immediately released.

Loussia said there were no injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch