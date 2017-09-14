4 Arrested After Southfield Burglary, Police Chase

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Four people were arrested after a police chase came to a dramatic end in Southfield on Thursday.
According to Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick Loussia, the pursuit began after a resident on East Larkmoor Drive near 12 Mile and Evergreen called 911 to report that several men were burglarizing a home in the night.
When police officers arrived at the scene, Loussia said the suspects were caught in the act robbing the home, with stolen property in their arms. The suspects jumped into a car and police gave chase for several miles; the pursuit ending in a neighborhood near Winchester and Berkshire Roads, near 12 Mile and Evergreen.
Two squad cars boxed the suspects in, and that’s when the driver allegedly rammed a patrol car head-on. Loussia said the suspect then put the vehicle into reverse, attempting the ram the car behind him, but a police sergeant was able to use his vehicle to pin the suspect vehicle between the two squad cars.
All four men in the car were taken into custody and are awaiting charges. Their names were not immediately released.
Loussia said there were no injuries.