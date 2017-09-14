University Of Michigan’s President Pay Hiked Over $800K

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A pay raise for University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel is bumping his salary to more than $800,000 a year.

The school’s Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday to approve a 3.5 percent raise for Schlissel. The pay hike will give him a base salary of nearly $824,000, up from about $795,000.

Regents approved 3 percent raises for Schlissel each of the past two years.

Schlissel became the school’s 14th president in 2014 after three years as the provost of Brown University.

The U of M president’s boosted salary is still lower than Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon whose total compensation for 2016 was just over $860,000 reported the Lansing State Journal in July. She ranked sixth among public university presidents on the 2016 list compiled by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

