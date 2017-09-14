Wayne State Uniforms Pay Tribute To Century Of School Sports

DETROIT (AP) – Wayne State University has unveiled new football uniforms paying tribute to a century of fielding athletic teams and America’s highest military honor.

The Detroit school says the uniforms feature the logos representing the 100th anniversary of university athletics and the Medal of Honor. They also include the last name of a medal recipient.

Athletic director Rob Fournier says he liked the idea of players having “the name of one of those heroes on their backs.” He says that’s because “they have always had our backs.”

The uniforms will be worn for Saturday’s game against Saginaw Valley State University.

Throughout the year, Wayne State’s 18 teams will have an apparel item with patches representing the school milestone, Medal of Honor and roughly 400 of its recipients.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch